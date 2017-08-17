Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Southern District interprets remedy in healthcare affidavit cases

Southern District interprets remedy in healthcare affidavit cases

By: Stephanie Maniscalco stephanie.maniscalco@molawyersmedia.com August 17, 2017

Even though a medical malpractice plaintiff submitted her healthcare affidavit based on the opinion of a doctor who did not meet the statutory requirement of sharing substantially the same practice as the defendant, the shortcoming did not require the dismissal of the action without prejudice, according to the Missouri Court of Appeals. On an issue of ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo