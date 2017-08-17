Southern District interprets remedy in healthcare affidavit cases

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Even though a medical malpractice plaintiff submitted her healthcare affidavit based on the opinion of a doctor who did not meet the statutory requirement of sharing substantially the same practice as the defendant, the shortcoming did not require the dismissal of the action without prejudice, according to the Missouri Court of Appeals. On an issue of ...