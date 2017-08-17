Springfield officer gets $30K in compensatory damages

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Greene County jury awarded $30,000 in compensatory damages to a Hispanic Springfield police corporal who was repeatedly passed over for promotion to sergeant while other, white candidates were selected. But the officer’s post-trial efforts to obtain back pay, increased pension benefits and the long-sought promotion were denied by the trial court judge. The nine jurors also ...