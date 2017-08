Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

J. Max Price, a former circuit judge in southern Missouri, died Aug. 15, according to an obituary in the Salem News. He was 81. Price served from 1990 to 2005 as a circuit judge for the 42nd Circuit, comprising Crawford, Dent, Iron, Reynolds and Wayne counties. Prior to that, he had been an assistant attorney general, ...