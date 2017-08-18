Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Lawmaker who made Trump assassination remark may face ouster

Lawmaker who made Trump assassination remark may face ouster

By: David A. Lieb The Associated Press August 18, 2017

A Missouri lawmaker who temporarily posted a Facebook comment expressing hope that President Donald Trump would be assassinated could face an effort to remove her from office. Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt. Gov. Mike Parson both said on Friday that state senators should oust Democratic Sen. Maria Chapelle-Nadal, who has continued to reject calls for ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo