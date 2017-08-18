Looking to increase minority leadership

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A small nationwide pilot program that includes one law firm with Missouri offices is attempting to get more minorities into leadership roles. Dentons, which has offices in St. Louis and Kansas City, is proud to be part of the program, said St. Louis Managing Partner John Haug, but at his office, participation didn’t mean much change. “This ...