Mehta named treasurer of South Asian Bar Association

By: Staff Report August 18, 2017

Samir Mehta, an associate with Stinson Leonard Street’s intellectual property practice in St. Louis, has been elected treasurer of the South Asian Bar Association of North America. Mehta, whose term on the SABA Executive Committee runs through July 2018, previously served as a president and founding member of the Metropolitan St. Louis chapter of the South ...
