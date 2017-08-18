Mehta named treasurer of South Asian Bar Association

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Samir Mehta, an associate with Stinson Leonard Street’s intellectual property practice in St. Louis, has been elected treasurer of the South Asian Bar Association of North America. Mehta, whose term on the SABA Executive Committee runs through July 2018, previously served as a president and founding member of the Metropolitan St. Louis chapter of the South ...