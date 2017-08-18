Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Widow won’t sign, and that puts timeshare giant in a bind

Widow won’t sign, and that puts timeshare giant in a bind

By: Associated Press August 18, 2017

There's a new twist in the standoff between an octogenarian widow in Florida who refused to sell her townhome and the giant developer that constructed a timeshare resort around her vacant, two-story building anyway. In order to get a county permit for tenants to move into the new timeshare units, the company needs her signature — ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo