Curves owners win verdict against parent company

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A jury in Texas awarded $1.65 million to a group of Curves health club owners who claim Curves International Inc. failed to honor franchise agreements to promote and maintain the businesses so they would be profitable. Curves International filed a motion for a new trial but there’s been no decision by the court, said the plaintiffs’ ...