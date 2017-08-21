Quantcast
Curves owners win verdict against parent company

By: Lawrence Viele Davidson Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly August 21, 2017

A jury in Texas awarded $1.65 million to a group of Curves health club owners who claim Curves International Inc. failed to honor franchise agreements to promote and maintain the businesses so they would be profitable. Curves International filed a motion for a new trial but there’s been no decision by the court, said the plaintiffs’ ...
