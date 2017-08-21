Former Uber CEO lashes out at VC firm suing company

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is skewering a lawsuit filed by a former ally, describing it as a malicious attempt to sever his remaining ties to the widely used ride-hailing service that he co-founded. Kalanick lashed out in legal documents filed late Thursday in response to a Delaware Chancery Court lawsuit filed against Uber last week ...