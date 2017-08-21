Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Former Uber CEO lashes out at VC firm suing company
Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is skewering a lawsuit filed by a former ally, describing it as a malicious attempt to sever his remaining ties to the widely used ride-hailing service that he co-founded. Kalanick lashed out in legal documents filed late Thursday in response to a Delaware Chancery Court lawsuit filed against Uber last week ...