Missouri child abuse hotline now accepts out-of-state calls

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

For years, callers with out-of-state area codes couldn't connect with Missouri's toll-free hotline to report cases of potential child abuse and neglect, an issue advocates worried could discourage good Samaritans and mean some kids might not get the help they need. It took a phone call from Missouri's first lady to fix that. After reading a complaint ...