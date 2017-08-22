Quantcast
Court disbars Kansas City attorney with discipline history

Court disbars Kansas City attorney with discipline history

By: Catherine Martin August 22, 2017

Christopher Arbuckle, a Kansas City area attorney already suspended three times, was disbarred on Tuesday. His disbarment stemmed from three counts of violating attorney rules of conduct. In the first, Arbuckle “purposefully forged signatures of local counsel and a process server” on an affidavit in a case he was working on, according to the discipline file. He ...
