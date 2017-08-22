Quantcast
Denver soon to license pot clubs, but few may open

Denver soon to license pot clubs, but few may open

By: Associated Press August 22, 2017

Colorado's largest city is on the brink of licensing some of the nation's first legal marijuana clubs. But Denver's elaborate hurdles for potential weed-friendly coffee shops and gathering places may mean the city gets few takers for the new licenses. Denver voters approved bring-your-own-pot clubs in a ballot measure last year after city officials' dragged their feet ...
