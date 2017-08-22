Stingley posthumously awarded bankruptcy honor

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Mark G. Stingley has been chosen to receive the 2017 Michael R. Roser Excellence in Bankruptcy award from the Missouri Bar’s Commercial Law Committee. The award will be presented posthumously – Stingley died unexpectedly July 9 following a short illness. The award recognizes attorneys who show the highest standard of excellence in bankruptcy practice, contribute distinctively to ...