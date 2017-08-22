Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Stingley posthumously awarded bankruptcy honor

Stingley posthumously awarded bankruptcy honor

By: Staff Report August 22, 2017

Mark G. Stingley has been chosen to receive the 2017 Michael R. Roser Excellence in Bankruptcy award from the Missouri Bar’s Commercial Law Committee. The award will be presented posthumously – Stingley died unexpectedly July 9 following a short illness. The award recognizes attorneys who show the highest standard of excellence in bankruptcy practice, contribute distinctively to ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo