Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / 16th Circuit Judicial Commission announces panel

16th Circuit Judicial Commission announces panel

By: Staff Report August 23, 2017

The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission has selected Bert S. Braud, Jalilah Otto and Janette K. Rodecap as nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 15 created by the retirement of Judge Robert M. Schieber. Braud is a partner/shareholder and attorney in private practice with The Popham Law Firm in Kansas City. Otto and Rodecap are both ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo