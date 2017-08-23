16th Circuit Judicial Commission announces panel

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission has selected Bert S. Braud, Jalilah Otto and Janette K. Rodecap as nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 15 created by the retirement of Judge Robert M. Schieber. Braud is a partner/shareholder and attorney in private practice with The Popham Law Firm in Kansas City. Otto and Rodecap are both ...