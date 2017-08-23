Clinton: My ‘skin crawled’ as Trump hovered on debate stage

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump's pacing, hovering demeanor onstage during an October 2016 presidential debate made her so uncomfortable "my skin crawled." She says in her upcoming book that Trump shadowed her so closely she had to resist shouting out, "Back up you creep, get away from me." The Democratic presidential nominee recounts her struggle to ...