Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Clinton: My ‘skin crawled’ as Trump hovered on debate stage

Clinton: My ‘skin crawled’ as Trump hovered on debate stage

By: Associated Press August 23, 2017

Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump's pacing, hovering demeanor onstage during an October 2016 presidential debate made her so uncomfortable "my skin crawled." She says in her upcoming book that Trump shadowed her so closely she had to resist shouting out, "Back up you creep, get away from me." The Democratic presidential nominee recounts her struggle to ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo