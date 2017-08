Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A father and son injured in a July 2015 car crash in Kansas City received a $110,000 jury verdict in Jackson County Circuit Court. The jury verdict was returned May 2, following two days at trial. The jury awarded Ernest Obasi $100,000 and his son, Justin Obasi, $10,000. The jury found Ernest Obasi, driver of the ...