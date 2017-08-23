Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Groups make last-minute push to save national monument areas

Groups make last-minute push to save national monument areas

By: Associated Press August 23, 2017

Conservation groups are airing TV ads, planning rallies and creating parody websites in a last-minute blitz to stop Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke from downsizing or eliminating national monument areas that cover large swaths of land and water from Maine to California. The deadline for Zinke to announce his recommendations is Thursday following a four-month review of ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo