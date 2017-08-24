Attorneys named to state boards

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed several attorneys to state boards and commissions. Shawn Saale was named to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education. Saale, of Saale & Bailey in St. Peters, specializes in estate law, business succession planning and charitable giving and has a law degree from the University of Missouri. Daniel Finney III was appointed to ...