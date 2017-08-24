Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Attorneys named to state boards

Attorneys named to state boards

By: Staff Report August 24, 2017

Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed several attorneys to state boards and commissions. Shawn Saale was named to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education. Saale, of Saale & Bailey in St. Peters, specializes in estate law, business succession planning and charitable giving and has a law degree from the University of Missouri. Daniel Finney III was appointed to ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo