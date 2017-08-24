Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Cross-burning victims to priest: Apology is not enough

Cross-burning victims to priest: Apology is not enough

By: Associated Press August 24, 2017

Phillip and Barbara Butler hadn't given much thought to the man who burned a cross on their front lawn 40 years ago. Then they heard the startling news Tuesday that the perpetrator had become a priest and was ministering to Catholics not far from their home. "I didn't know what to say. It was unbelievable," Phillip Butler ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo