Cross-burning victims to priest: Apology is not enough

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Phillip and Barbara Butler hadn't given much thought to the man who burned a cross on their front lawn 40 years ago. Then they heard the startling news Tuesday that the perpetrator had become a priest and was ministering to Catholics not far from their home. "I didn't know what to say. It was unbelievable," Phillip Butler ...