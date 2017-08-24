Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Cross-burning victims to priest: Apology is not enough
Phillip and Barbara Butler hadn't given much thought to the man who burned a cross on their front lawn 40 years ago. Then they heard the startling news Tuesday that the perpetrator had become a priest and was ministering to Catholics not far from their home. "I didn't know what to say. It was unbelievable," Phillip Butler ...