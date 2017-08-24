Quantcast
Harassment claims at Missouri Capitol inspire intern website

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press August 24, 2017

Groups unveiled a website Wednesday aimed at helping Missouri interns identify and respond to sexual harassment at the workplace, following recent claims of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior directed at interns at the Legislature. The site has information on student rights and preparing for an internship, and how to identify harassment. It also has advice for ...
