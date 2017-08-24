Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Lawsuit: School created culture of abuse and excessive force

Lawsuit: School created culture of abuse and excessive force

By: Associated Press August 24, 2017

A Pittsburgh-area school with a history of racial tension created a culture of verbal abuse and excessive force that allowed resource officers to shock students with stun guns and body-slam them, according to a civil rights lawsuit filed Wednesday. The lawsuit by the guardians of five black former students of Woodland Hills High School also says ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo