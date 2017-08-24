Quantcast
Oklahoma tribe pushes bid for Missouri casino

Oklahoma tribe pushes bid for Missouri casino

By: Associated Press August 24, 2017

A Native American tribe in Oklahoma has hired lobbyists in its bid to open a casino in Missouri. The Osage Nation hired former Missouri House Speaker Steve Tilley on Aug. 15 to lobby on its behalf. The tribe also hired Tom Robbins and Shawn Rigger, two of Tilley's associates at Strategic Capitol Consulting Firm, the St. ...
