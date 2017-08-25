Quantcast
Home / National / Judge tosses suits over ‘100 percent Parmesan’ claims

Judge tosses suits over ‘100 percent Parmesan’ claims

By: Associated Press August 25, 2017

A judge has dismissed lawsuits that allege labels touting "100 percent grated Parmesan" are deceptive because the products include non-cheese ingredients. Judge Gary Feinerman on Thursday tossed five lawsuits against major producers and retailers that were consolidated into a single case in Chicago federal court. His 25-page written ruling concludes that the companies' "labeling and marketing, when ...
