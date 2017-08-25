LSEM establishes fund for domestic violence victims

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri has established the Holly Yoakum Client Assistance Fund, which will provide financial assistance to victims of domestic violence. Yoakum, who died unexpectedly earlier this year, was the managing attorney of LSEM’s Lasting Solutions Family Law Program. The fund was announced as part of a posthumous award to Yoakum at the 35th ...