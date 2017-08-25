Quantcast
LSEM establishes fund for domestic violence victims

LSEM establishes fund for domestic violence victims

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 25, 2017

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri has established the Holly Yoakum Client Assistance Fund, which will provide financial assistance to victims of domestic violence. Yoakum, who died unexpectedly earlier this year, was the managing attorney of LSEM’s Lasting Solutions Family Law Program. The fund was announced as part of a posthumous award to Yoakum at the 35th ...
