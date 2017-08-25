Texas’ string of losses in voting rights cases continues

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Texas' voter ID law is shelved again after a judge who once compared the requirements to a "poll tax" on minorities also rejected a newly weakened version that was backed by the Trump administration. That was followed by a separate federal court on Thursday ordering Texas to partially redraw its Statehouse maps after finding racial gerrymandering ...