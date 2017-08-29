Governor signs law limiting Illinois police on immigration

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Illinois will limit how local and state police can cooperate with federal immigration authorities under a plan signed into law Monday by Gov. Bruce Rauner, a move that puts the first-term Republican at odds with his party on immigration issues. The narrow measure prohibits police from searching, arresting or detaining someone solely because of immigration status, ...