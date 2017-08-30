Quantcast
BAMSL recognized for community outreach

By: Staff Report August 30, 2017

The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis won the National Association of Bar Executives LexisNexis Community & Educational Outreach Award. Willie J. Epps, Jr., BAMSL board treasurer, accepted the award on behalf of the bar association at NABE’s annual meeting in New York last month. The award honors outstanding bar public service and law-related education programs. BAMSL received ...
