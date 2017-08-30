Quantcast
Judge rejects Sarah Palin lawsuit against The New York Times

Judge rejects Sarah Palin lawsuit against The New York Times

By: Associated Press August 30, 2017

A federal judge on Tuesday tossed out a defamation lawsuit by Sarah Palin against The New York Times, saying the former Alaska governor failed to show the newspaper knew it was publishing false statements in an editorial before quickly correcting them. The written ruling by Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said the lawsuit seeking unspecified damages ...
