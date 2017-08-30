Law firm helps share message about fire safety

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

When lawyers at Simmons Hanly Conroy handle personal injury cases, they are also looking for a way to make the community safer in the future, said Shareholder Ted Gianaris. “It’s sort of our firm’s philosophy,” said Gianaris, who works in the firm’s Alton, Illinois, office. Simmons Hanly also has an office in St. Louis. Because of that ...