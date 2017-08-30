Lewis Rice adds two attorneys

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Joy D. McMillen and Claire Kaltenbach O'Brien have joined Lewis Rice in St. Louis. McMillen is a member in the labor and employment practice group. She has more than 20 years of experience representing public and private employers, business owners, entrepreneurs, and corporate and individual clients with respect to employment-related matters. O'Brien is an associate in the ...