Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Lewis Rice adds two attorneys

Lewis Rice adds two attorneys

By: Staff Report August 30, 2017

Joy D. McMillen and Claire Kaltenbach O'Brien have joined Lewis Rice in St. Louis. McMillen is a member in the labor and employment practice group. She has more than 20 years of experience representing public and private employers, business owners, entrepreneurs, and corporate and individual clients with respect to employment-related matters. O'Brien is an associate in the ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo