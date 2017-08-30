Southeast Missouri driver gets $950K in crash with cabinet delivery truck

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A southeast Missouri man injured when his pickup truck was rear-ended while returning to work from lunch has settled a lawsuit against the other driver – a repeat traffic offender – as well as the man’s employer for nearly $1 million. William Elliott Thomas, 29, had slowed on westbound Route U in Stoddard County while preparing ...