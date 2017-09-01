Quantcast
Administrative : Disability Benefits – Ability to Function

By: Stephanie Maniscalco stephanie.maniscalco@molawyersmedia.com September 1, 2017

Where appellant was denied disability benefits and supplemental security income, and the ALJ based its decision on medical records which showed “no acute distress” and “normal movement of all extremities”, the ALJ failed to satisfy his duty to fully and fairly develop the record and remand was necessary to allow ALJ to conduct further inquiry ...

