Going Public: Former Armstrong leader moves to public defender’s office

Richard Scherrer’s move from a former big firm leader to the public defender’s office is unprecedented, said Mary Fox, St. Louis district public defender. Earlier this year, Scherrer helped start the Missouri Coalition for the Right to Counsel, which partners private attorneys with the public defender’s office, while he was still serving part time as counsel ...