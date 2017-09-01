Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Going Public: Former Armstrong leader moves to public defender’s office

Going Public: Former Armstrong leader moves to public defender’s office

By: Catherine Martin September 1, 2017

Richard Scherrer’s move from a former big firm leader to the public defender’s office is unprecedented, said Mary Fox, St. Louis district public defender. Earlier this year, Scherrer helped start the Missouri Coalition for the Right to Counsel, which partners private attorneys with the public defender’s office, while he was still serving part time as counsel ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo