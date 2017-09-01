Quantcast
Harmison appointed associate circuit judge

By: Rachel Webb September 1, 2017

Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed Jerry A. Harmison of Springfield as associate circuit judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit. The position became vacant through the retirement of Judge Dan Imhof. Harmison has spent most of his legal career in private practice at Harmison & Pearman, an employer defense firm. He also owns a small business and is ...
