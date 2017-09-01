Harmison appointed associate circuit judge

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed Jerry A. Harmison of Springfield as associate circuit judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit. The position became vacant through the retirement of Judge Dan Imhof. Harmison has spent most of his legal career in private practice at Harmison & Pearman, an employer defense firm. He also owns a small business and is ...