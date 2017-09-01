Lawsuit over Trump’s 1st attempt to ban travel is settled

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Foreigners who were barred from entering the U.S. during President Donald Trump's first attempt to ban travel from seven Muslim-majority nations will get government help reapplying for visas under a lawsuit settlement reached Thursday. Civil rights lawyers and the Trump administration announced the deal during a conference call in federal court in Brooklyn, one scene of ...