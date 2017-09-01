Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Report: Prison security concerns unheeded before deadly riot
Delaware prison administrators dismissed warnings of trouble brewing at the state's maximum-security prison in the days leading up to a deadly inmate uprising and hostage-taking, independent investigators said in a report released Friday. The dismissal of the security warnings at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna was indicative of an overcrowded, understaffed facility plagued by ...