Report: Prison security concerns unheeded before deadly riot

Report: Prison security concerns unheeded before deadly riot

By: Associated Press September 1, 2017

Delaware prison administrators dismissed warnings of trouble brewing at the state's maximum-security prison in the days leading up to a deadly inmate uprising and hostage-taking, independent investigators said in a report released Friday. The dismissal of the security warnings at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna was indicative of an overcrowded, understaffed facility plagued by ...
