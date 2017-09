Officers, medics sue over chemical plant fire after Harvey

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Seven sheriff's deputies and medical emergency responders who say they were sickened by a chemical fire at a plant outside Houston that flooded during Harvey sued the owner Thursday for gross negligence, seeking $1 million in damages. A state judge granted a temporary restraining order to prevent plant owner Arkema Inc. from removing evidence or altering ...