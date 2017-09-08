Ohio judge recovering from shooting thanks supporters, wife

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An Ohio judge recovering from being shot outside his courthouse has thanked the community, law enforcement, family and friends for their support. Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese was shot Aug. 21 as he walked from his car to the courthouse in Steubenville roughly 30 miles west of Pittsburgh. The judge, who was carrying a gun, fired back. ...