Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Ohio judge recovering from shooting thanks supporters, wife

Ohio judge recovering from shooting thanks supporters, wife

By: Associated Press September 8, 2017

An Ohio judge recovering from being shot outside his courthouse has thanked the community, law enforcement, family and friends for their support. Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese was shot Aug. 21 as he walked from his car to the courthouse in Steubenville roughly 30 miles west of Pittsburgh. The judge, who was carrying a gun, fired back. ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo