Court orders probation for public defender

The Missouri Supreme Court has ordered one year of probation with a stayed suspension for a Missouri public defender accused of failing to diligently represent some of his clients. Karl Hinkebein, an attorney with the public defender’s post-conviction relief division in Columbia, is alleged to have missed filing deadlines and failed to adequately communicate with defendants ...