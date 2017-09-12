Quantcast
Court orders probation for public defender

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 12, 2017

The Missouri Supreme Court has ordered one year of probation with a stayed suspension for a Missouri public defender accused of failing to diligently represent some of his clients. Karl Hinkebein, an attorney with the public defender’s post-conviction relief division in Columbia, is alleged to have missed filing deadlines and failed to adequately communicate with defendants ...
