Greitens appoints retired judges to death penalty inquiry board

Gov. Eric Greitens on Tuesday appointed five retired judges to serve on a board looking into the Marcellus Williams death penalty case. The former judges are Booker Shaw, Michael David, Peggy McGraw Fenner, Carol Jackson and Paul Spinden. Williams was sentenced to death after a jury convicted him of the first-degree murder of Felicia Gayle in 2001. On ...