Home / Local / Missouri innovation fund to support entrepreneurs

Missouri innovation fund to support entrepreneurs

By: Associated Press September 12, 2017

Gov. Eric Greitens says the state plans to start an innovation fund to support entrepreneurship efforts in Missouri. Greitens mentioned the fund Thursday at an economic development conference in St. Louis. Under the plan, private fund managers would go through Missouri Technology Corp. to borrow state money. Missouri Technology Corp. is a state program that invested in ...
