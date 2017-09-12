Republican attorney says he’ll run for Missouri auditor

A St. Louis attorney and former University of Missouri curator says he’s running as a Republican for Missouri auditor.

Certified public accountant David Wasinger on Tuesday announced he’ll make a bid for the office.

Current Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway is up for re-election in 2018. Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon appointed her to the seat in 2015 after former Republican Auditor Tom Schweich killed himself.

Wasinger announced his campaign after Republican House Speaker Todd Richardson said he won’t run. Wasinger donated $500,000 to his own campaign Monday.

Former Republican Gov. Matt Blunt appointed Wasinger to the University of Missouri Board of Curators in 2005. While serving on the board he worked as an attorney to aid an anti-affirmative action ballot initiative in 2007.