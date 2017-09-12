Republican attorney says he’ll run for Missouri auditor

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A St. Louis attorney and former University of Missouri curator says he's running as a Republican for Missouri auditor. Certified public accountant David Wasinger on Tuesday announced he'll make a bid for the office. Current Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway is up for re-election in 2018. Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon appointed her to the seat in 2015 ...