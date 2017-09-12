Supreme Court affirms $38M birth defect verdict

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a $38 million verdict awarded to a Minnesota girl who brought claims against an Illinois pharmaceutical company for birth defects alleged to have been caused by an antiepileptic drug. Maddison Schmidt, who was born in 2003 with spina bifida and other birth defects, filed suit against Abbott Laboratories alleging the ...