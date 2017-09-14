Fischer denounces ‘rhetoric that offends me’ on court plan

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Zel M. Fischer used his first major speech to give a resounding defense of the independence of the judiciary and the importance of the Nonpartisan Court Plan. The Nonpartisan Court Plan, Fischer said, “has protected our judicial selection process from being taken hostage by the political-financial-consulting triad that dominates the two ...