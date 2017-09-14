Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Lawyers: Teen girl Weiner sexted wanted to affect election

Lawyers: Teen girl Weiner sexted wanted to affect election

By: Associated Press September 14, 2017

Disgraced former New York congressman Anthony Weiner is no predator and should be spared from prison at his sentencing for sexting with a 15-year-old North Carolina girl who dreamed about affecting the U.S. presidential election, his lawyers told a judge on Wednesday. The submission in Manhattan federal court referenced "Anthony's operatic self-destruction," describing the crime as ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo