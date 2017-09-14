Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / School shooting: A gun jams, and a student tries to help

School shooting: A gun jams, and a student tries to help

By: Associated Press September 14, 2017

Armed with a pistol and rifle, classmates say the shooter's face "was passive" in the hallway of a high school in a tiny Washington state town. He tried to fire a weapon, but it jammed, and another boy confronted him. "He went to his next weapon," Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said. "A student walked up ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo