School shooting: A gun jams, and a student tries to help

Armed with a pistol and rifle, classmates say the shooter's face "was passive" in the hallway of a high school in a tiny Washington state town. He tried to fire a weapon, but it jammed, and another boy confronted him. "He went to his next weapon," Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said. "A student walked up ...