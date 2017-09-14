Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Study: US government its own worst enemy

Study: US government its own worst enemy

By: Associated Press September 14, 2017

A new analysis by the Harvard Business School outlines why U.S. voters are so frustrated with their political leaders — there is a lack of genuine competition between Republicans and Democrats to deliver actual results on major policies such as education, health care, taxes and infrastructure. The two major U.S. political parties have distorted the rules ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo