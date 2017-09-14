Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Teen suicide, sex video shows legal dilemma for schools

Teen suicide, sex video shows legal dilemma for schools

By: Allyssa D. Dudley allyssa.dudley@molawyersmedia.com September 14, 2017

Staff at a suburban Chicago high school called 16-year-old Corey Walgren to the dean's office to ask about a video he made of himself having sex with a classmate. A few hours later, the teen walked to the top of a five-story parking deck and jumped. The suicide of the honor-roll student underscored a dilemma for ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo