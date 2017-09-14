Walburn joins Legal Aid of Western Missouri

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Joshua Walburn has joined Legal Aid of Western Missouri’s economic development team as staff attorney. Walburn will work with non-profit neighborhood associations and community development corporations to assist communities in rehabilitating abandoned properties and remedying the issues those properties cause. He comes to Legal Aid of Western Missouri from Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, where he worked ...